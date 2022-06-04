2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Duo wanted by FBI after robbing 2 Cleveland banks

A duo is wanted by the FBI after robbing two banks Saturday morning
A duo is wanted by the FBI after robbing two banks Saturday morning(Source: FBI)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo is wanted by the FBI after robbing two banks Saturday morning, and officials have asked for the community’s help to find them.

Both robberies happened June 4 about 30 minutes apart from each other, according to a press release.

The first robbery happened at 9:38 a.m. at the Citizens Bank, located at 9243 Broadview Road in Broadview Heights, the release said.

The second robbery happened at 10:15 a.m. at the Key Bank, located at 787 Alpha Drive in Highland Heights, the release said.

Both men demanded money from the banks and left the area with an unknown amount of money.

The FBI described the men as approximately 6 feet tall.

Both men wore sweatshirts, with the hoods up, surgical masks, sunglasses and latex gloves, officials said.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the FBI tip line at 1-877-FBI-OHIO.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel
Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

Latest News

Lorain County Sheriffs sent an update to the community regarding Senate Bill 215.
Lorain County Sheriffs updates community on upcoming ‘Constitutional Carry’ law
What to know about Ohio’s free fishing weekend in June
Pride in the CLE celebrates LGBT community in Cleveland and beyond
A Medina teen who nearly died in a hiking accident in March received a warm welcome home from...
Medina teen who nearly died in hiking accident comes home from the hospital