ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria Police said this person was involved in the theft of over $1,000 worth of merchandise from Walgreens, and officers need help identifying them:

Elyria Police: Do you recognize this person involved in over $1,000 Walgreens theft? (Elyria Police)

The timestamp on the surveillance photo shows it was captured at 6:03 p.m. on June 3.

If you recognize this person, email Ofc. Csata at ecsata@cityofelyria.org, call dispatch at 440-323-3302, or text the Tip411 line at 847411 with the keyword TIPELYRIA.

Reference case #2022-14503 with your tips.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.