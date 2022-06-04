Elyria Police: Do you recognize this person involved in over $1,000 Walgreens theft?

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria Police said this person was involved in the theft of over $1,000 worth of merchandise from Walgreens, and officers need help identifying them:

The timestamp on the surveillance photo shows it was captured at 6:03 p.m. on June 3.

If you recognize this person, email Ofc. Csata at ecsata@cityofelyria.org, call dispatch at 440-323-3302, or text the Tip411 line at 847411 with the keyword TIPELYRIA.

Reference case #2022-14503 with your tips.

