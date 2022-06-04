2 Strong 4 Bullies
Health officials in Hawaii report probable case of monkeypox amid uptick in cases nationwide

The Hawaii State Department of Health reports a probable case of monkeypox amid an uptick in cases nationwide. (Source: KHNL/KGMB)
By KHNL/KGMB Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HONOLULU (KHNL/KGMB/Gray News) - The Hawaii State Department of Health is investigating a probable case of monkeypox.

The Hawaii DOH reports the patient, an Oahu resident, is currently hospitalized but is in reasonably good health. However, the person did show symptoms and tests consistent with the virus. The patient also recently traveled to an area with confirmed cases.

A spokesperson for the Tripler Army Medical Center said Friday that staff was treating a possible case of monkeypox at the hospital. If confirmed, it would be the first case in Hawaii.

Authorities said the risk of monkeypox spreading in Hawaii remains low but urged residents to remain vigilant.

“Monkeypox does not spread easily from person to person, and the risk remains low for most Hawaii residents,” state epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble said in a statement.

As of Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed 21 cases of the virus in the U.S.

Monkeypox typically begins with flu-like symptoms and swelling of the lymph nodes. Patients also experience rash or sores on the face and body. According to health officials, individuals generally become ill within 21 days of exposure.

Dr. Katie Passaretti, vice president and enterprise chief epidemiologist for Atrium Health, spoke about the symptoms of monkeypox and how to protect yourself.

Copyright 2022 KHNL/KGMB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

