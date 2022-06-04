2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Lorain County Sheriffs updates community on upcoming ‘Constitutional Carry’ law

Lorain County Sheriffs sent an update to the community regarding Senate Bill 215.
Lorain County Sheriffs sent an update to the community regarding Senate Bill 215.(MGN)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain County Sheriffs sent an update to the community regarding Senate Bill 215 on Friday, reminding its citizens what is and isn’t considered criminal under the new law.

Senate Bill 215, known as the ‘Constitutional Carry’ law, is set to go into effect on June 13, allowing “qualified adults” in Ohio to carry a concealed handgun without a concealed handgun license.

The Lorain County Sheriffs on June 3 defined who will be able to carry a firearm in a press release sent on June 3:

Qualifying adults are 21 years of age or older, legal residents, not fugitives, not subject to a protection order, have not been hospitalized or adjudicated mentally ill, have not been dishonorably discharged from the military, do not have a conviction or delinquency for a felony, a drug offense, domestic violence, one misdemeanor offense of violence within three years or two within five years, or are not otherwise forbidden under state or federal law.

Sgt. Damian Rodriguez, Lorain County Sheriff's Office

Regardless of the change in the law, deadly weapons are still prohibited in buildings near a courthouse, such as the County Office Building and Courthouse, the release said.

Ohio law still prohibits people from bring weapons into court houses except for law enforcement officers in their official duties, the release said.

Senate Bill 215 is one of the few gun legislations to be changed in the state, including House Bill 99, which would allow teachers to carry firearms while in school.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel
Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

Latest News

What to know about Ohio’s free fishing weekend in June
Pride in the CLE celebrates LGBT community in Cleveland and beyond
A Medina teen who nearly died in a hiking accident in March received a warm welcome home from...
Medina teen who nearly died in hiking accident comes home from the hospital
2 accusers in Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson case speak out in HBO interview
Attorney claims ‘Deshaun Watson did nothing wrong’