Lorain County Sheriffs updates community on upcoming ‘Constitutional Carry’ law

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain County Sheriffs sent an update to the community regarding Senate Bill 215 on Friday, reminding its citizens what is and isn’t considered criminal under the new law.

Senate Bill 215, known as the ‘Constitutional Carry’ law, is set to go into effect on June 13, allowing “qualified adults” in Ohio to carry a concealed handgun without a concealed handgun license.

The Lorain County Sheriffs on June 3 defined who will be able to carry a firearm in a press release sent on June 3:

Qualifying adults are 21 years of age or older, legal residents, not fugitives, not subject to a protection order, have not been hospitalized or adjudicated mentally ill, have not been dishonorably discharged from the military, do not have a conviction or delinquency for a felony, a drug offense, domestic violence, one misdemeanor offense of violence within three years or two within five years, or are not otherwise forbidden under state or federal law.

Regardless of the change in the law, deadly weapons are still prohibited in buildings near a courthouse, such as the County Office Building and Courthouse, the release said.

Ohio law still prohibits people from bring weapons into court houses except for law enforcement officers in their official duties, the release said.

Senate Bill 215 is one of the few gun legislations to be changed in the state, including House Bill 99, which would allow teachers to carry firearms while in school.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.