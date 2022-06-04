March to End Gun Violence remembers victims, calls for change

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Victims of gun violence as well as others concerned with the rise in gun violence spent the morning in Collinwood for National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

“End Gun Violence,” the group of more than 50 chanted as they walked down St. Clair and then went north on East 152nd to the Fifth District Police Station, chanting “No Justice, No Peace” on the steps.

The group heard tales of tragedy and also amazing survival, like the story of Natasha Lovelace’s daughter.

“Mikayla was shot in the head on her way to work in July of last year,” said the mother of the 18-year-old graduate of Campus International High School. “But she was able to make it to graduation yesterday.”

“To err is human, to blame it on someone else is politics,” said Dr. Sandra Cobb, a retired physician. “We need to vote.”

Many came to remember, wearing t-shirts with pictures of their loved ones.

“I’m here because I lost my son,” said Regina Harrett. “His name is Reginald Johnson, 2013.”

“I have bad days,” said Donita Brown who lost her daughter to gun violence. “I’m getting back to my normal self again but we gotta try to find a way to stop this gun violence and everybody killing each other. There’s gotta be a better way to do this.”

Organizer Michelle Bell told the group in the parking lot of the Collinwood Library, across from the police station, why she marches.

“I was devastated,” Bell told the crowd, “but my prayer was that should no other mother have to get that knock on the door or that phone call about their child being taken away from them by gun violence.”

“I’m a pediatrician, I care about kids lives, said Dr. Arthur Lavin, a concerned citizen. “And guns are responsible for the death of more children than any other cause.”

While some where angry, frustrated, or hurt, everyone remained optimistic.

“I am here to help any way that I can to help gun violence,” said Latisha Powell, whose son, Romell Langford, Jr., was shot in 2019 and died a year-and-a-half later.

Everyone working to make sure every step is a step closer to finding a solution.

