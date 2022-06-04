2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

March to End Gun Violence remembers victims, calls for change

Emotional morning in Collinwood at Wear Orange rally
By Vic Gideon
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Victims of gun violence as well as others concerned with the rise in gun violence spent the morning in Collinwood for National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

“End Gun Violence,” the group of more than 50 chanted as they walked down St. Clair and then went north on East 152nd to the Fifth District Police Station, chanting “No Justice, No Peace” on the steps.

The group heard tales of tragedy and also amazing survival, like the story of Natasha Lovelace’s daughter.

“Mikayla was shot in the head on her way to work in July of last year,” said the mother of the 18-year-old graduate of Campus International High School. “But she was able to make it to graduation yesterday.”

“To err is human, to blame it on someone else is politics,” said Dr. Sandra Cobb, a retired physician. “We need to vote.”

Many came to remember, wearing t-shirts with pictures of their loved ones.

“I’m here because I lost my son,” said Regina Harrett. “His name is Reginald Johnson, 2013.”

“I have bad days,” said Donita Brown who lost her daughter to gun violence. “I’m getting back to my normal self again but we gotta try to find a way to stop this gun violence and everybody killing each other. There’s gotta be a better way to do this.”

Organizer Michelle Bell told the group in the parking lot of the Collinwood Library, across from the police station, why she marches.

“I was devastated,” Bell told the crowd, “but my prayer was that should no other mother have to get that knock on the door or that phone call about their child being taken away from them by gun violence.”

“I’m a pediatrician, I care about kids lives, said Dr. Arthur Lavin, a concerned citizen. “And guns are responsible for the death of more children than any other cause.”

While some where angry, frustrated, or hurt, everyone remained optimistic.

“I am here to help any way that I can to help gun violence,” said Latisha Powell, whose son, Romell Langford, Jr., was shot in 2019 and died a year-and-a-half later.

Everyone working to make sure every step is a step closer to finding a solution.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel
Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

Latest News

A portion of State Highway 86 in Lake County is expected to be re-named Staff Sergeant Kyle...
Rt-86 in Ohio dedicated to local fallen soldier
March to End Gun Violence remembers victims, calls for change
March to End Gun Violence remembers victims, calls for change
Rt-86 in Ohio dedicated to local fallen soldier
Rt-86 in Ohio dedicated to local fallen soldier
A duo is wanted by the FBI after robbing two banks Saturday morning
Duo wanted by FBI after robbing 2 Cleveland banks