Medina teen who nearly died in hiking accident comes home from the hospital

MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - A Medina teen who nearly died in a tragic hiking accident is finally home from the hospital and his community made sure to give him a warm welcome.

March 22, 2022, was the day 16-year-old Jake Wuerzig’s life changed forever.

He was hiking in the woods here at Whipps Ledges in the Cleveland Metroparks Hinckley Reservation when he fell off a cliff.

“We were messing around and jumping between two rocks, and I made it to the other side and on the other side, there was a bush that was dead and that’s what I grabbed on to and it broke and I fell 30 feet,” Jake said.

Jake doesn’t even remember that day, but his mother does.

“We were devastated, of course, and you always think this, this cannot happen to us, you know, this isn’t going to happen to us,” said Jen Wuerzig, Jake’s mom.

Jake was flown to MetroHealth.

He had a traumatic brain injury, his carotid artery was severed, his wrist was broken, and he fractured his skull.

“It’s definitely been the scariest time of my life,” said Jake. “To go from a normal life to being in the hospital and not remembering or not knowing what happened is, that was really scary.”

“Jake’s injury was the most severe type of brain trauma that anybody can undergo,” his mother explained, “90% of the people don’t wake up.”

He was on a ventilator for nine days, then he started breathing on his own, and eventually, he woke up from his coma.

“I was like, brain-like kind of like a brain fog and when I was finally awake, they started rehab,” recalled Jake.

Jake had to learn how to walk again.

“I’ve been I’m able to walk now with a walker and even someone can assist me, I can walk like arm and arm, and I have a wheelchair,” he said.

He had to learn how to talk again too.

“It got me really frustrated because I couldn’t, you know, I couldn’t like, say what I needed and there were times where I would bang my arm with my cast on the side of the bed because I was so mad,” said Jake.

On Friday, the Medina community welcomed Jake home from the hospital with a car parade. “It’s just taught me to be a strong person,” said Jake.

“A lot of time before my accident, I dealt with depression, and I was really sad. I was just feeling sad and really down and this has definitely made me appreciate life more.”

Jake says it was his family, especially his mom, who motivated him to get better.

“My mom has been my biggest hero through this because she had cystic fibrosis ever since she was born and her parents were given the date that she wouldn’t make it past and she did so, I mean look at her know she’s 50, so yeah, it’s definitely been an inspiration,” Jake said.

Jake starts outpatient therapy next week. He’s hoping to learn how to walk on his own within the next two months, but his ultimate goal is to finish his senior year at Medina High School.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.