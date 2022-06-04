2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Warm and dry through weekend; rain returns Monday

By Jon Loufman
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sunshine and blue skies will be the rule today as highs top out in the low to mid 70s.

Cool temperatures under fair skies will follow overnight as lows dip into the upper 50s.

Sunday will feature a sun/clouds mix and temperatures peaking around 80.

Fair skies on Sunday night will include lows in the mid 60s.

Clouds will be on the increase Monday as showers and storms develop throughout the late afternoon and evening amid highs in the low to mid 80s.

Showers and thunder continue Monday night as lows retreat into the mid 60s.

Scattered showers will stick around on Tuesday as highs head only into the low to mid 70s.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

