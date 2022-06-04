2 Strong 4 Bullies
Pride in the CLE celebrates LGBT community in Cleveland and beyond

By Avery Williams
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The LGBT community is being celebrated Saturday in Cleveland with a march and festival.

View the 2022 Pride Guide from the LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland

Thousands are expected to attend Pride in the CLE, happening from noon to 6 p.m. at Malls B and C in downtown.

Pride in the CLE - 2022 Pride March Route
Pride in the CLE - 2022 Pride March Route(Source: Pride in the CLE via Facebook)

The 2022 celebration marks a return to an in-person festival, after COVID led to changes in the two previous years’ events.

Organizers said the goal of Pride in the CLE is to bring together the LGBT community and allies “in the spirit of advocacy, support, education, and celebration.”

Pride in the CLE is planned by the LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland.

