Rt-86 in Ohio dedicated to local fallen soldier

LEROY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) -Dozens gathered at the VFW in Leroy Township Saturday Morning to remember Staff Sgt. Kyle R. McKee.

Sergeant McKee, a member of peacekeeping operations with the Multinational Force and Observers mission, was conducting a mission in Egypt in Nov. 2020 when he sadly and tragically lost his life with four other honorable Armed Forces heroes in a Black Hawk helicopter crash.

19 News was there when his body arrived at Dover Air Force Base to bring the hero home.

He was laid to rest at at Williams Cemetery in his home town of Leroy Township.

Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 291 into law in April, designating a portion of Route 86 as the Special Sergeant Kyle R. McKee Memorial Highway.

His parents and children were emotional after they revealed the sign.

Route 86 in Leroy Township dedicated to fallen soldier, Staff Sgt. Kyle R. McKee. Dozens attended a dedication ceremony June 4, 2022 at the VFW. (WOIO-TV)

