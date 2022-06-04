2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Rt-86 in Ohio dedicated to local fallen soldier

By Sia Nyorkor
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEROY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) -Dozens gathered at the VFW in Leroy Township Saturday Morning to remember Staff Sgt. Kyle R. McKee.

Sergeant McKee, a member of peacekeeping operations with the Multinational Force and Observers mission, was conducting a mission in Egypt in Nov. 2020 when he sadly and tragically lost his life with four other honorable Armed Forces heroes in a Black Hawk helicopter crash.

19 News was there when his body arrived at Dover Air Force Base to bring the hero home.

Soldier from Painesville killed in Egyptian helicopter crash laid to rest

He was laid to rest at at Williams Cemetery in his home town of Leroy Township.

Bill seeks to name highway after Staff Sgt. Kyle McKee

Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 291 into law in April, designating a portion of Route 86 as the Special Sergeant Kyle R. McKee Memorial Highway.

His parents and children were emotional after they revealed the sign.

Route 86 in Leroy Township dedicated to fallen soldier, Staff Sgt. Kyle R. McKee. Dozens...
Route 86 in Leroy Township dedicated to fallen soldier, Staff Sgt. Kyle R. McKee. Dozens attended a dedication ceremony June 4, 2022 at the VFW.(WOIO-TV)
Route 86 in Leroy Township dedicated to fallen soldier, Staff Sgt. Kyle R. McKee. Dozens...
Route 86 in Leroy Township dedicated to fallen soldier, Staff Sgt. Kyle R. McKee. Dozens attended a dedication ceremony June 4, 2022 at the VFW.(WOIO-TV)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel
Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

Latest News

Marchers gathered at the 5th District Police Headquarters as they walked through Collinwood
March to End Gun Violence remembers victims, calls for change
March to End Gun Violence remembers victims, calls for change
March to End Gun Violence remembers victims, calls for change
Rt-86 in Ohio dedicated to local fallen soldier
Rt-86 in Ohio dedicated to local fallen soldier
A duo is wanted by the FBI after robbing two banks Saturday morning
Duo wanted by FBI after robbing 2 Cleveland banks