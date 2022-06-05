2 Strong 4 Bullies
1 dead, 6 displaced after fire engulfs Summit County apartment building

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman is dead and six people were displaced after a fire broke out in an apartment building in Akron Sunday morning, according to Capt. Sierjie Lash of the Akron Fire Department.

The fire began at 9:12 a.m. on June 5 at a home in the 300 block of Douglas Street, according to a press release.

Fire crews arrived to smoke coming from the second story of the building, the release said.

One person was treated for injuries from the fire but refused transport to a local hospital, the release said.

Officials confirmed they found a woman at the scene who was pronounced deceased.

The American Red Cross was contacted to provide support for the five other individuals who were displaced from the fire, Capt. Lash said.

The cause and origin of the fire is still under investigation, Capt. Lash said.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

