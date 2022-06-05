1 hospitalized after being ejected from car during crash in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One woman was taken to a local hospital on Sunday afternoon after being launched from her car during a crash in Cleveland, according to the Cleveland Police Department.

The crash happened at 5:05 p.m. June 5, police said.

Police have not confirmed any injuries the woman had, what caused the crash or how many people were involved.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

