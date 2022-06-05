2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Beachwood hosts Race for the Place 5k to help cancer patients, survivors

Sea or turquoise as 5k starts
Sea or turquoise as 5k starts(WOIO)
By Aria Janel
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) -The Race for the Place 5K was back in person at Beachwood Place for the first time in three years.

The 5k race was held on National Cancer Survivors’ Day, with proceeds going to The Gathering Place.

“The Gathering Place offers all kinds of services to support anyone on their cancer journey free of charge and what allows us to do that are events like today,” said CEO Michele Seyranian.

Elle Mack has participated in Race for the Place in years past, but this is the first year she’s ran as a survivor of breast cancer.

Mack and her family told 19 News they are grateful for all the help The Gathering Place has given them.

″They do activities for kids, and its been anything from planting a garden, to making up board games and it kind of gives the kids an escape and a way to connect,” said Mack.

The huge crowd that filled the mall parking lot for the race wasn’t just filled with survivors, some were family members who had lost their loved ones to cancer but still wanted to support the organization that helped make the fight a little easier.

" A couple years ago I lost my Aunt Donna to stage 4 pancreatic cancer, “ said Matt Levanduski “When I came to The Gathering Place I realized how much they helped not only her, but my family”.

As their feet hit the pavement and their hearts raced they all knew the hard work and sweat that lied ahead would all be worth it as they raised money for something much bigger than themselves.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel
Ethan Liming
17-year-old beat to death at I Promise School; homicide investigation underway (911 call)

Latest News

One woman was ejected from her car after a crash in Cleveland on Sunday afternoon.
1 hospitalized after being ejected from car during crash in Clark-Fulton neighborhood in Cleveland, police say
Stock image.
1 dead, 6 displaced after fire engulfs Summit County apartment building
Families plead for justice
Families plead for justice on 3-year anniversary of Rocky River Reservation double murders
A portion of State Highway 86 in Lake County is expected to be re-named Staff Sergeant Kyle...
Soldier from Painesville killed in helicopter crash honored with Ohio highway dedication