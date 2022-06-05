Beachwood hosts Race for the Place 5k to help cancer patients, survivors

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) -The Race for the Place 5K was back in person at Beachwood Place for the first time in three years.

The 5k race was held on National Cancer Survivors’ Day, with proceeds going to The Gathering Place.

“The Gathering Place offers all kinds of services to support anyone on their cancer journey free of charge and what allows us to do that are events like today,” said CEO Michele Seyranian.

Elle Mack has participated in Race for the Place in years past, but this is the first year she’s ran as a survivor of breast cancer.

Mack and her family told 19 News they are grateful for all the help The Gathering Place has given them.

″They do activities for kids, and its been anything from planting a garden, to making up board games and it kind of gives the kids an escape and a way to connect,” said Mack.

The huge crowd that filled the mall parking lot for the race wasn’t just filled with survivors, some were family members who had lost their loved ones to cancer but still wanted to support the organization that helped make the fight a little easier.

" A couple years ago I lost my Aunt Donna to stage 4 pancreatic cancer, “ said Matt Levanduski “When I came to The Gathering Place I realized how much they helped not only her, but my family”.

As their feet hit the pavement and their hearts raced they all knew the hard work and sweat that lied ahead would all be worth it as they raised money for something much bigger than themselves.

