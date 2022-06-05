2 Strong 4 Bullies
Former Cleveland Browns C Alex Mack announces retirement from NFL

FILE - Cleveland Browns center Alex Mack (55) of the AFC is congratulated by teammates after...
FILE - Cleveland Browns center Alex Mack (55) of the AFC is congratulated by teammates after scoring a fourth quarter touchdown in the NFL Pro Bowl football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2011 in Honolulu. Seven-time Pro Bowl center Alex Mack is retiring after 13 years in the NFL, leaving a major hole in the middle of the offensive line for the San Francisco 49ers. The 36-year-old Mack announced his retirement on Friday, June 3, 2022, in a move the Niners had been bracing for this offseason. (AP Photo/ Marco Garcia, File)(Marco Garcia | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Cleveland Browns C Alex Mack called it a career on Friday after announcing his retirement from the NFL.

Mack, a 2009 first-round pick by the Browns, spent the first seven of his 13 years in the league in Cleveland.

The 7-time Pro Bowl center made the announcement June 3 on Twitter:

During his tenure in Cleveland, he started 85 games, missing 11 due to a season-ending injury in 2014.

Mack was named to the 2010 All-Decade Team alongside Browns LT Joe Thomas.

Mack also played for the Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers, following former Browns offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, the current head coach for the 49ers.

