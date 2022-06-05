Former Cleveland Browns C Alex Mack announces retirement from NFL

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Cleveland Browns C Alex Mack called it a career on Friday after announcing his retirement from the NFL.

Mack, a 2009 first-round pick by the Browns, spent the first seven of his 13 years in the league in Cleveland.

The 7-time Pro Bowl center made the announcement June 3 on Twitter:

During his tenure in Cleveland, he started 85 games, missing 11 due to a season-ending injury in 2014.

Mack was named to the 2010 All-Decade Team alongside Browns LT Joe Thomas.

Mack also played for the Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers, following former Browns offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, the current head coach for the 49ers.

