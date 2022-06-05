Northeast Ohio weather: Storms arrive late Monday; cooler temperatures this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today’s weather will feature a sun/clouds mix and temperatures approaching 80.

Fair skies tonight will include lows in the low to mid 60s.

Clouds will be on the increase Monday as showers and storms develop throughout the late afternoon and evening amid highs in the lower 80s.

Showers and thunder continue Monday night as lows retreat into the mid 60s.

Showers and thunder will stick around Tuesday as highs head only into the low to mid 70s.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.