2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio weather: Storms arrive late Monday; cooler temperatures this week

By Jon Loufman
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today’s weather will feature a sun/clouds mix and temperatures approaching 80.

Fair skies tonight will include lows in the low to mid 60s.

Clouds will be on the increase Monday as showers and storms develop throughout the late afternoon and evening amid highs in the lower 80s.

Showers and thunder continue Monday night as lows retreat into the mid 60s.

Showers and thunder will stick around Tuesday as highs head only into the low to mid 70s.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Related Content

19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 6/5/2022

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel
Ethan Liming
17-year-old beat to death at I Promise School; homicide investigation underway (911 call)

Latest News

19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 6/5/2022
Northeast Ohio weather: Warm and dry end to the weekend before storms return late Monday
Northeast Ohio weather: Warm and dry end to the weekend before storms return late Monday
Northeast Ohio weather: Warm and dry end to the weekend before storms return late Monday
Northeast Ohio weather: Warm and dry end to the weekend before storms return late Monday
Storms return late Monday
Northeast Ohio weather: Warm and dry end to the weekend before storms return late Monday