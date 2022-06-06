15-year-old missing Lorain boy possibly traveling to Tennessee, police say

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain Police asked the community to help find 15-year-old Wyatt Bell, who was reported as a missing runaway.

He was described by police as about 6′ tall, 125 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

Police said he is possibly traveling to Tennessee and may be with friends in the area.

Call Det. M. Murphy at 440-204-2148 or email mike_murphy@cityoflorain.org if you see Bell or know where he may be.

Wyatt Bell (Lorain County CSI)

