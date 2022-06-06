2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 homes devastated after being consumed by fire in Elyria

Two homes were engulfed in flames after a 3-alarm fire broke out in Elyria on Sunday afternoon(Source: Lisa Knisely)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Two homes were engulfed in flames after a 3-alarm fire broke out in Elyria on Sunday afternoon, according to Elyria Fire Chief Joseph Pronesti.

The fire happened at around 1:15 p.m. on June 5 at a garage in the 700 block of Park Avenue, according to a press release.

Crews arrived to the scene and noticed the fire spread to the house attached to the garage and a neighboring home, the release said.

Fire crews battled the flames for over three hours before the scene was under control, Chief Pronseti said.

Nobody was hurt during the fire, but the homes were determined to be uninhabitable after the fire, officials said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Chief Pronseti said.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

