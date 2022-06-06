2nd annual Danny Ripepi Memorial Concert to benefit Contemporary Youth Orchestra

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ripepi Family announced their plans for the 2nd Annual Danny Ripepi Memorial Concert, a charity event honoring the memory of Danny Ripepi.

This year’s concert scheduled for 7 p.m. on Nov. 9 in the Key Bank Theatre at Playhouse Square will benefit the Contemporary Youth Orchestra.

Multi-Platinum recording artist Night Ranger is returning as the headliner to perform in collaboration with the Contemporary Youth Orchestra, giving the students a one-of-a-kind opportunity with the band in rehearsal and at the show.

The Ripepi Family shared the following description of the CYO:

“The Contemporary Youth Orchestra is committed to the study and performance of exclusively contemporary and new orchestral music, with a focus on introducing students to careers in the creative arts industries. The Orchestra is in residence at Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C), Metro Campus and works in partnership with Tri-C Metro’s Center for Creative Arts. Through collaborative programming, they seek to address instrumental music education gaps in the Cleveland area.

The full orchestra consists of 110 students ages 13-18 and is dedicated to performing professional-level works by contemporary composers. Past ‘Rock the Orchestra’ performances by the CYO have included such artists as Styx, Jason Mraz, Kenny Loggins, and Cleveland’s own Michael Stanley.”

Aside from experiencing a Night Ranger show like no other, fans in attendance will also have the chance to bid on silent auction items and raffles during the event.

Tickets will be sold at playhousesquare.com at 11 a.m. on July 11 for presale, and at 11 a.m. on July 13 for the general public.

You can also purchase your tickets by calling 216-241-6000.

The 1st annual Danny Ripepi Memorial Concert took place at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica on Sept. 8, 2021.

Proceeds from the inaugural event provided police K9 unit grants to Brunswick, Cleveland, Euclid, Parma Heights, and the MetroHealth Medical Center Police Departments.

Those five police departments received a K-9 complete with a six-week training course at Excel K-9 services in Hiram, K-9 equipment, and a tactical K-9 vest.

The Parma Heights Police Department would like to thank the A. Ripepi and Sons Funeral Home and SRT K9 Unit for... Posted by Parma Heights Police Department on Monday, March 14, 2022

Family members said the goal was to purchase four K9′s, but the fundraising was so successful that they were able to help five police departments.

The Brunswick Division of Police would like to thank A. Ripepi and Sons Funeral Home and the SRT K9 Unit for selecting... Posted by Brunswick Ohio Police on Monday, March 14, 2022

The Ripepi Family said one Northeast Ohio Police Department will receive a Police K-9 grant each year to pay homage to the inaugural event.

Ripepi was killed while driving to work on I-480 in Cleveland on Sept. 24, 2020.

A dump truck hit a highway sign, causing it to crash on Danny’s vehicle. The truck driver, Jason Beard, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.

“The concert, which is in its second year, is planned to be an annual celebration to benefit many causes throughout the Greater Cleveland Metropolitan area. The purpose of the concert is to honor Danny’s legacy. In true Danny fashion, this Memorial Concert is an opportunity to give back to the community he loved so much,” the Ripepi Family stated.

