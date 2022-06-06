2 Strong 4 Bullies
2nd teenager charged in connection with Canton double murder

(MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 17-year-old Cleveland male is now charged in connection with a double homicide in Canton this past March.

William Harvey, 19, and Jermiah Burton, 19, were both found shot to death inside an apartment in the 3500 block of Ellis Ave. N.E. just before 3 p.m. on March 28.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 16-year-old male was taken into custody shortly after the murders.

The 17-year-old male was charged on June 6 with two counts of complicity to commit murder, two counts of complicity to commit felonious assault, one count of complicity to commit aggravated burglary and one count of complicity to commit aggravated robbery.

Canton police said the 17-year-old is currently incarcerated in Cleveland for an unrelated time.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Canton police at 330-489-3144.

