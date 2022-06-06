36-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on June 6 to help find 36-year-old Erica Lynn Gates after she went missing.

Gates was described by police as 5′7″ tall, 125 pounds, with short black hair, and brown eyes.

Police said she was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, sandals, and a silver bracelet in a white 2011 Honda Crosstour with license plate JGJ 6679.

She frequents Home Depot in Rocky River and The Arcade, according to police.

Call Cleveland Police Det. Bruner at 216-623-5525 #2401 or police dispatch at 216-621-1234 if you see her or know where she may be.

Erica Lynn Gates (Cleveland Police)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.