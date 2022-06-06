2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

36-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing

Erica Lynn Gates
Erica Lynn Gates(Cleveland Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on June 6 to help find 36-year-old Erica Lynn Gates after she went missing.

Gates was described by police as 5′7″ tall, 125 pounds, with short black hair, and brown eyes.

Police said she was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, sandals, and a silver bracelet in a white 2011 Honda Crosstour with license plate JGJ 6679.

She frequents Home Depot in Rocky River and The Arcade, according to police.

Call Cleveland Police Det. Bruner at 216-623-5525 #2401 or police dispatch at 216-621-1234 if you see her or know where she may be.

Erica Lynn Gates
Erica Lynn Gates(Cleveland Police)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side
Ethan Liming
17-year-old beat to death at I Promise School; homicide investigation underway (911 call)
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel

Latest News

2nd teenager charged in connection with Canton double murder
Gov. DeWine announces millions in funding for law enforcement
Gov. DeWine gives update on baby formula shortage in Ohio
Wyatt Bell
15-year-old missing Lorain boy possibly traveling to Tennessee, police say