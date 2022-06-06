2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron delivery driver dragged during carjacking

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A delivery driver suffered injuries to her arms after Akron police said she was dragged about 50 feet during a carjacking Saturday afternoon.

According to Akron police, the 23-year-old Uber Eats delivery driver was walking back to her vehicle after making a delivery in the 700 block of Rocky Brook Drive around 4:20 p.m. when she saw an unknown woman sitting in her vehicle.

The Uber Eats driver told police she grabbed the door handle of her Chevy Impala and the suspect drove off while she was still holding on.

The victim was treated at Summa Health Akron City Hospital.

Police said the suspect remains on the loose and is only described as a Black woman in her early to mid-20′s and wearing a head scarf and black shirt.

The victim’s car was recovered several hours later.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP.

You can also call Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

