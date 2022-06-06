2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron police discover guns while searching car with child inside; man arrested

By Avery Williams
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said officers arrested a 40-year-old man Friday morning after finding two guns inside his car.

A 2-year-old child, who police said is believed to be the suspect’s son, was also inside the car.

According to Akron police, Walter Kirkland was taken to the Summit County Jail after officers searched his vehicle.

Akron police said Kirkland already had active arrests warrants.

He now faces charges of improper handling firearms, weapons under disability and unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance.

According to police, one of the weapons, a Glock 9mm handgun, was modified to be fully automatic; the other was a loaded CZ Scorpion mini-assault rifle.

Kirkland admitted the guns were his, police said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

