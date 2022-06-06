2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Bear caught on camera roaming around Lake County yard (video)

By Avery Williams
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ohio (WOIO) - A bear was caught on camera this weekend taking a stroll through the yard of a Lake County home.

Molly West said her security camera alerted her late Sunday to movement in her yard on Wood Road in Madison.

When West checked the footage, she was shocked to see a black bear exploring her lawn.

Last week, the Lake County sheriff warned residents this might happen.

Lake County sheriff on bear sightings in Concord Township: Use caution!

Sheriff Frank Leonbruno on May 31 said the department was receiving calls about a black bear roaming around Concord Township.

That’s about 15 miles away from Madison, where Molly spotted a bear for herself. Though, there is no word on if this could be the same one.

The sheriff said sightings are actually pretty common in Ohio, with 191 reports made during 2021.

According to Leonbruno, bears are most frequently witnessed in Ashtabula, Lake and Geauga counties as well as southern Ohio.

So, what should you do if you see a bear?

The sheriff said to call 911 if there is danger like an active attack.

But if the bear is keeping to itself, call 1-800-WILDLIFE to reach to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side
Ethan Liming
17-year-old beat to death at I Promise School; homicide investigation underway (911 call)
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel

Latest News

10-year-old shot in head, taken to Cleveland hospital in critical condition
10-year-old shot in head, taken to Cleveland hospital in critical condition
Bear caught on camera roaming around Lake County yard
Bear caught on camera roaming around Lake County yard
Asian Lantern Festival preview at The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on June 17, 2019. (Kyle...
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announces return of Asian Lantern Festival
10-year-old shot in head, taken to Cleveland hospital in critical condition
10-year-old shot in head, taken to Cleveland hospital in critical condition