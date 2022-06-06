Cleveland Guardians postpone June 6 game v. Texas Rangers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians (24-25) have postponed their June 6 game against the Texas Rangers (25-28) due to inclement weather.

Tonight's game has been postponed due to weather and has been rescheduled as part of a traditional doubleheader starting at 3:10 PM on Tuesday, June 7th.



The attending patron of tonight's contest will be able to exchange into one of 13 game options, including the doubleheader. pic.twitter.com/ofH6GEeeEG — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) June 6, 2022

The game has been rescheduled for June 7 as a part of a double-header against the Rangers, starting at 3:10 p.m, with gates opening at 2 p.m., according to a press release.

Fans that aren’t able to attend the rescheduled game will be able to exchange their current ticket for one of 13 game options by July 15 at 5 p.m., officials said.

For more information about today’s rescheduled game, please visit cleguardians.com/schedulechanges.

