Cleveland Guardians postpone June 6 game v. Texas Rangers

Progressive Field ahead of home opener
Progressive Field ahead of home opener(Source: WOIO/Katie Tercek)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians (24-25) have postponed their June 6 game against the Texas Rangers (25-28) due to inclement weather.

The game has been rescheduled for June 7 as a part of a double-header against the Rangers, starting at 3:10 p.m, with gates opening at 2 p.m., according to a press release.

Fans that aren’t able to attend the rescheduled game will be able to exchange their current ticket for one of 13 game options by July 15 at 5 p.m., officials said.

For more information about today’s rescheduled game, please visit cleguardians.com/schedulechanges.

