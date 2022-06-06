Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announces return of Asian Lantern Festival

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on Monday announced the return of the Asian Lantern Festival.

You can visit the fan-favorite event, back for its fifth year, beginning the evening of July 6.

The festival will feature more than 1,000 illuminated lanterns, and organizers said the displays this year will be bigger than ever before.

Entertainment will include live acrobatic performances happening each hour, according to a news release.

The Asian Lantern Festival requires a ticket separate from regular zoo admission.

Advance tickets are available now at a cost of $22 for non-members and $19 for members.

Non-members can get a four-pack of tickets in advance for $66; members can get the same pack for $57.

Day-of tickets are $25 for non-members and $75 for a group four-pack.

Organizers said a drive-thru version will be scheduled on select Wednesday nights.

Tickets are $57 per vehicle for members and $66 per vehicle for non-members.

Children under 2 can attend for free.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.