2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Coast Guard rescues 2 adults from Lake Erie

(Meteorologist Kelly Dobeck)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two adults were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard Monday afternoon after their boat capsized in Lake Erie near the Perry Nuclear Power Plant.

A Coast Guard official said they received a mayday call around 3 p.m. and then one of the boaters called 911 while in the water.

They were quickly rescued and are being treated for slight hypothermia.

According to the Coast Guard, the adults were in an 18-foot Starcraft boat and both were wearing life vests.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
Ethan Liming
17-year-old beat to death at I Promise School; homicide investigation underway (911 call)
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel

Latest News

Cayden Williams (Source: Family)
10-year-old dies after being shot in head, Cleveland police say
(Source: MGN)
Man killed while walking on I-271 in Bedford Heights
2nd teenager charged in connection with Canton double murder
Gov. DeWine announces millions in funding for law enforcement