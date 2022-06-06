Coast Guard rescues 2 adults from Lake Erie

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two adults were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard Monday afternoon after their boat capsized in Lake Erie near the Perry Nuclear Power Plant.

A Coast Guard official said they received a mayday call around 3 p.m. and then one of the boaters called 911 while in the water.

They were quickly rescued and are being treated for slight hypothermia.

According to the Coast Guard, the adults were in an 18-foot Starcraft boat and both were wearing life vests.

