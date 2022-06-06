2 Strong 4 Bullies
Commission to make Cleveland a better place for Black women to live to be discussed at city council meeting

By Jeff Slawson
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland City Council is getting one step closer to the creation of a commission to make Cleveland a better place for Black women to live.

A recent study by CityLab showed that Cleveland was ranked as one of the worst places for black women to live, something that the city is hoping to change.

The amendments that will be made on Monday will give a clearer picture as to what the commission will look like.

The commission will include:

(1) a representative from the faith community

(2) a representative from the business community

(3) a representative from a pre-school, primary, and/or secondary school

(4) a representative from a college or university

(5) a representative from a grass-roots organization located in the City;

(6) a representative who is a member of a union

(7) a representative from a local hospital who is a doctor of medicine

(8) a representative from a social service agency or who is employed as a social worker

(9) two college students who attend either community college, technical school or one of the four year Cleveland based universities and live in Cleveland

(10) two Cleveland Metropolitian School District students between 11-17 years old who live in Cleveland, and have permission from their parent or legal guardian

According to the city, the hope is the commission will talk about the barriers facing black women in the community and then partner with other organizations to dismantle them.

