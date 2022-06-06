FirstEnergy Stadium: Cleveland City Council to discuss resolution calling for name change

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland City Council meeting agenda for Monday includes discussion of an emergency resolution that calls for a name change of FirstEnergy Stadium.

The ongoing debate picked up steam in recent weeks after council introduced the legislation in their May 23 meeting.

Ward 16 Councilperson Brian Kazy, a sponsor of the resolution, claims the FirstEnergy name was tarnished by the House Bill 6 bribery scandal.

The Akron-based utility company was charged in the political corruption scandal for allegedly manipulating the passage of HB 6.

Kazy said FirstEnergy has failed to acknowledge its criminal behavior by continuing to market itself using the public’s taxpayer-funded stadium.

Ironically, council noted that FirstEnergy Stadium receives its electricity from Cleveland Public Power.

FirstEnergy purchased the naming rights of Cleveland’s football stadium in 2013 as part of a 17-year deal.

