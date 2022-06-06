Former Cleveland Browns head coach Romeo Crennel retires from NFL
Published: Jun. 6, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Romeo Crennel, former head coach of the Cleveland Browns, announced his retirement from the NFL Monday after 50 years of coaching.
Crennel was head coach in Cleveland from 2005-08.
He went 24-40 with the Browns and never made the playoffs. His one winning season was 2007, when the team went 10-6.
Crennel joined the NFL in 1981 as a special teams coach with the New York Giants.
He was part of five Super Bowl championships -- two as an assistant with the Giants and three with the Patriots.
