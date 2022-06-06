2 Strong 4 Bullies
Former Cleveland Browns head coach Romeo Crennel retires from NFL

Romeo Crennel will take over in K.C.
Romeo Crennel will take over in K.C.
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Romeo Crennel, former head coach of the Cleveland Browns, announced his retirement from the NFL Monday after 50 years of coaching.

Crennel was head coach in Cleveland from 2005-08.

He went 24-40 with the Browns and never made the playoffs. His one winning season was 2007, when the team went 10-6.

Crennel joined the NFL in 1981 as a special teams coach with the New York Giants.

He was part of five Super Bowl championships -- two as an assistant with the Giants and three with the Patriots.

