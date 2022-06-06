Former Cleveland Browns head coach Romeo Crennel retires from NFL

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Romeo Crennel, former head coach of the Cleveland Browns, announced his retirement from the NFL Monday after 50 years of coaching.

Romeo Crennel announced his retirement on Monday after 50 years of coaching. pic.twitter.com/8aknsYewXy — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 6, 2022

Crennel was head coach in Cleveland from 2005-08.

He went 24-40 with the Browns and never made the playoffs. His one winning season was 2007, when the team went 10-6.

Crennel joined the NFL in 1981 as a special teams coach with the New York Giants.

He was part of five Super Bowl championships -- two as an assistant with the Giants and three with the Patriots.

