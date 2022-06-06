Fundraiser in Lorain held to support family of woman killed outside of Sheffield Village McDonald’s

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A community turned out in a big way after holding a fundraiser at St. Lad’s Pavilion on Sunday for a Lorain woman who is now unexpectedly raising six children after her daughter’s murder.

While more than 500 people purchased dinners, others donated cash or participated in an auction to raise thousands of dollars to help Jessica Mojica, who is now raising her daughter’s four young children, as well as two of her own.

Mojica’s daughter, Millena Lopez, was allegedly murdered by her ex-boyfriend, James Kimbrough III.

The young mother of four was shot to death while taking a break outside of the Sheffield Village McDonald’s where she worked.

She was a victim of domestic violence according to the family and police.

Kimbrough pled not guilty on May 20 in the Lorain County Court of Common Pleas.

Kimbrough is currently facing charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, having weapons under disability, violating a protection order and tampering with evidence, according to court records.

The location of the fundraiser was donated by Jeff Barnes, the owner of St. Lad’s Pavilion.

Rally’s donated all the t-shirts that said Justice for Milenna, while other’s donated the food.

Tony Horn of T-Bonds Bailbonds, who actually helped track down Kimbrough, donated $1,000, saying it was important to help.

“The mother has a long task ahead of her, raising four kids, plus two of her own,” he said.

With tears in her eyes, Mojica told 19 News she was overwhelmed by the show of support.

“I’m very emotional, but I feel blessed, thankful for the love they have shown me and the kids,” she said. “It’s means a lot to see how much my daughter was loved.”

Mojica says her days are extremely busy raising the children whose ages range from one-years-old to 14.

She’s working to find a four-bedroom home to accommodate the family, as well as a van or large vehicle where she can transport all the children at one time when they go somewhere.

“I’m just basically taking it day by day, and with God’s help I’m getting through it,” she said. “It’s going to be six months tomorrow that she’s not here. It’s very painful, but I’m just taking it one day at a time.”

Mojica was surrounded by all the children was move to tears again as a representative with Lorain County’s JVS presented her with a certificate to honor Milenna’s accomplishment of preparing to graduate from the dental assistant program.

“It meant everything because she was so proud when she enrolled in school.”

