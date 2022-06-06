Man killed while walking on I-271 in Bedford Heights

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit and run accident on I-271 North Sunday evening.

Bedford Heights police said they received numerous calls about a man walking on the highway just before 10:30 p.m.

According to police, the man was struck several minutes later, but the driver did not stop.

Police said the hit skip driver was operating a dark colored Jeep Patriot, made between 2011-2017. The vehicle will also have front end damage.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is not being released at this time and police also do not know why he was walking on the highway.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bedford Heights police at 440-439-1234.

