2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Years later, massive pile of smelly trash in Slavic Village yard cleaned up (photo)

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)((Source: WOIO))
By Katie Tercek
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A massive pile of trash in the backyard of a homeowner who lives in Slavic Village created quite the stir in the community until the 19 News Troubleshooter Team got involved.

The neighbors living around Fleet Avenue where the pile of trash was decided to speak up to the city of Cleveland and the Cleveland Department of Public Health after dealing with this issue for months.

Cleveland trash pile
Cleveland trash pile((Source: WOIO))

“That garbage has been there for years. It smelled like old food, old furniture,” said resident Darlene Bucha.

Bucha lives right next door to the trash. It’s been frustrating for her and others.

“It stinks like hell,” said resident Shelly Stathis.

Cleveland Department of Public Health officials confirmed to 19 News they received similar complaints from people living around here.

Their team came out to look at the mess. They tell 19 news, that’s when they issued a violation notice to the homeowner.

“There was chairs there, tables, and it’s all in the dumpster now, all of it,” said Bucha.

We’re happy to report within days of our calls and visit, the pile of garbage got cleaned up. We are seeking reaching out to the homeowner.

On Monday, June 6th, Cleveland Department of Public Health officials came back out to confirm the mess was cleaned up.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side
Ethan Liming
17-year-old beat to death at I Promise School; homicide investigation underway (911 call)
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel

Latest News

10-year-old shot in head, taken to Cleveland hospital in critical condition
10-year-old shot in head, taken to Cleveland hospital in critical condition
Gov. DeWine gives update on baby formula shortage in Ohio
Daniel Baldwin (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Man pleads guilty in connection with Bedford teen’s 2017 drowning death
Gov. DeWine announces millions in funding for law enforcement
Police fire pepper balls into chaotic crowd during Willowick festival
Several youths arrested after police fire pepper balls into chaotic Willowick festival crowd (video)