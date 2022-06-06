Years later, massive pile of smelly trash in Slavic Village yard cleaned up (photo)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A massive pile of trash in the backyard of a homeowner who lives in Slavic Village created quite the stir in the community until the 19 News Troubleshooter Team got involved.

The neighbors living around Fleet Avenue where the pile of trash was decided to speak up to the city of Cleveland and the Cleveland Department of Public Health after dealing with this issue for months.

Cleveland trash pile ((Source: WOIO))

“That garbage has been there for years. It smelled like old food, old furniture,” said resident Darlene Bucha.

Bucha lives right next door to the trash. It’s been frustrating for her and others.

“It stinks like hell,” said resident Shelly Stathis.

Cleveland Department of Public Health officials confirmed to 19 News they received similar complaints from people living around here.

Their team came out to look at the mess. They tell 19 news, that’s when they issued a violation notice to the homeowner.

“There was chairs there, tables, and it’s all in the dumpster now, all of it,” said Bucha.

We’re happy to report within days of our calls and visit, the pile of garbage got cleaned up. We are seeking reaching out to the homeowner.

On Monday, June 6th, Cleveland Department of Public Health officials came back out to confirm the mess was cleaned up.

