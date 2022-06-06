2 Strong 4 Bullies
Motorcycle driver dies in Portage County accident

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 26-year-old Ravenna man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Suffield Township Sunday evening.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said Aaron Redd was operating his Harley Davidson east on Waterloo Road near State Route 43 around 8:10 p.m. when he crashed into a trailer loaded with a farm tractor turning into a private driveway.

A Ford F-150 was pulling the trailer, said troopers.

The impact threw Redd from the motorcycle and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 21-year-old driver of the Ford was not hurt.

Waterloo Road was closed for several hours while the crash was being investigated.

No charges have been filed at this time.

