2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio Weather: Showers and thunderstorms likely tonight and tomorrow

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 1:31 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The team is tracking a cold front well west of Chicago this morning. The front will cross our area tomorrow. A warmer day coming up today. High temperatures in the 80s. It’ll be a windy afternoon. Winds out of the south gust over 30 mph at times. Clouds will be on the increase. Showers and storms develop late today and tonight from west to east. This rain will be likely later tonight and tomorrow morning. The rush tomorrow morning could be impacted by ponding on area roads. The clouds will break up later tomorrow afternoon as cooler and drier air builds in behind the front. Wednesday is forecast to be much more comfortable. A disturbance will develop a few late day and evening showers.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
Ethan Liming
17-year-old beat to death at I Promise School; homicide investigation underway (911 call)
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel

Latest News

Northeast Ohio weather: Storms arrive late Monday; unsettled start to the work week
Northeast Ohio weather: Storms arrive late Monday; unsettled start to the work week
Northeast Ohio weather: Storms arrive late Monday; unsettled start to the work week
Northeast Ohio weather: Storms arrive late Monday; unsettled start to the work week
Storms move in late Monday and Tuesday
Northeast Ohio weather: Storms arrive late Monday; unsettled start to the work week
19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 6/5/2022