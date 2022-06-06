Northeast Ohio Weather: Showers and thunderstorms likely tonight and tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The team is tracking a cold front well west of Chicago this morning. The front will cross our area tomorrow. A warmer day coming up today. High temperatures in the 80s. It’ll be a windy afternoon. Winds out of the south gust over 30 mph at times. Clouds will be on the increase. Showers and storms develop late today and tonight from west to east. This rain will be likely later tonight and tomorrow morning. The rush tomorrow morning could be impacted by ponding on area roads. The clouds will break up later tomorrow afternoon as cooler and drier air builds in behind the front. Wednesday is forecast to be much more comfortable. A disturbance will develop a few late day and evening showers.

