Ohio City bike shop gains new customers amid record-high gas prices

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gas prices in Cleveland were just under $5 a gallon on Monday, so more people are dusting off their old bike in the garage or buying a new one.

Fridrich’s Bicycles in Ohio City is seeing an uptick in customers riding bikes to avoid paying high prices at the pump.

“It was very recent for us,” Jane Alley, manager of Fridrich’s said. “The weather was not on our side, we had a very not so nice spring so it just started when the weather broke into early summer.”

Alley has worked at the shop for 27 years. It’s been more than a decade since she’s seen customers worried like this about gas prices.

“That was about 2008 I believe when gas went up to around $4 and we were selling everything to tubes to bicycles to bags, water bottles, everything so people could commute,” Alley said. “The gas prices make a big difference in daily life.”

Most of us are paying nearly double for gas than what we did months ago.

Alley said an average bike tune up costs around $60, which is much less than what most are paying at the pump.

Fridrich’s is prepared for even more customers while gas prices likely won’t go down.

“We have been prepared because in the last year and the year before with Covid we couldn’t get a lot of the product, so we overstocked on a lot of items so we’re set,” Alley said.

