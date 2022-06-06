Over 2,000 homes without electricity after car crashes into power pole in Tallmadge
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TALLMADGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Tallmadge officials and FirstEnergy are still working to restore power to over 2,000 effected homes after a car crashed into a power pole Sunday afternoon.
West Avenue in Tallmadge has been reopened to traffic at 9:30 p.m. on June 5, according to a Facebook post from the Tallmadge Fire Department.
Officials advised people traveling in the area to use caution while driving to give access to First Energy crews and emergency vehicles.
The Tallmadge Fire Department has yet to provide details on the original crash.
This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.
