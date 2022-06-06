Over 2,000 homes without electricity after car crashes into power pole in Tallmadge

TALLMADGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Tallmadge officials and FirstEnergy are still working to restore power to over 2,000 effected homes after a car crashed into a power pole Sunday afternoon.

West Avenue in Tallmadge has been reopened to traffic at 9:30 p.m. on June 5, according to a Facebook post from the Tallmadge Fire Department.

Update 9:30pm: West Avenue is now open to two-way traffic. Ohio Edison is still on scene working on the... Posted by Tallmadge Fire Department on Sunday, June 5, 2022

Officials advised people traveling in the area to use caution while driving to give access to First Energy crews and emergency vehicles.

The Tallmadge Fire Department has yet to provide details on the original crash.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.