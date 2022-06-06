2 Strong 4 Bullies
Several youths arrested after police fire pepper balls into chaotic Willowick festival crowd (video)

Video posted on social media shows a crowd running from pepper balls as chaos broke out during a Willowick festival.
By Avery Williams
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLOWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - Chaos broke out Sunday night at a Willowick festival, leading to the arrests of several juveniles, according to police.

Video posted to social media shows dozens fleeing the Saint Mary Magdalene Fair as police fire off pepper balls in their direction.

Source: TY Rodgers via Facebook

The department, according to Willowick police, used the less-lethal weapon to clear the crowd following reports of fighting.

Willowick police stated that multiple youths were arrested, adding that one of them had a gun but no shots were fired.

The Willowick Fire Department said no serious injuries were reported.

Photos obtained by 19 News show the aftermath of near-empty festival grounds; Willowick police said the festival closed early due to the situation.

Caption

Willowick police were assisted on scene by Eastlake, Wickliffe, Willoughby, Willoughby Hills and Kirtland police departments.

