Sentencing for Cleveland man who killed girlfriend in 2021 shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 35-year-old Cleveland man convicted of fatally shooting his girlfriend will be sentenced Monday morning in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Dominique Perry pleaded guilty last month to charges of involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence and having weapons under disability.

Dominique Perry (Source: Cuyahoga County Jail)

Cleveland police said the shooting occurred on May 15, 2021.

Perry entered the home of his 32-year-old girlfriend and killed her, according to police.

After the shooting, police said Perry fled the scene. A friend was also at the home and called 911.

EMS transported her to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the victim’s children were in the home, but were not injured.

