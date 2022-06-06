2 Strong 4 Bullies
U.S. Marshals offer reward for fugitive wanted by multiple police agencies

James Paul Mathieson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Marshals are looking for a 37-year-old man wanted by Willoughby police for felony fleeing and eluding.

According to the U.S. Marshals, James Paul Mathieson also has additional arrest warrants from Elyria police, Strongsville police, Twinsburg police, Parma police, Portage County Sheriff’s office, Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s office and the Adult Parole Authority.

Mathieson is about 5′11″ and weighs about 160 pounds. U.S. Marshals said he is last known to be living on the West side of Cleveland.

Anyone with information should call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833)

