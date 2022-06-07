13-year-old steals car, leads police on a chase in Erie County, authorities say

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 13-year-old boy was arrested Sunday after allegedly stealing a car from the Firelands Hospital Health South campus in Sandusky and leading police on a high speed chase.

Sandusky police said the driver’s 12-year-old male passenger is also facing felony charges.

According to Sandusky police, the car was reported stolen around 3 p.m. Sunday.

As officers were driving to take the victim’s report, other officers spotted the stolen Ford Escape southbound on Columbus Avenue.

Perkins police officers and Sandusky police officers then began chasing the vehicle and at times, speeds reached over 70 mph, said Sandusky police officers.

Both boys bailed from the car near Scott Street and were quickly taken into custody in a nearby alley, said Sandusky police officers.

Police said the victim parked her car at the hospital Friday and when she returned to pick it up Sunday, it was gone. Police added the car had been left unlocked with the keys in the glove compartment.

The boys were transported to the Erie County Justice Center and are facing several charges; including, obstructing official business, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and theft of a motor vehicle.

