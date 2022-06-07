$15 million in funding approved for property demolitions throughout Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland council members approved legislation during Monday night’s meeting that grants millions of dollars in funding to assist with demolitions throughout the city.

The $15 million has been authorized to help with blight in Cleveland’s neighborhoods through use from federal American Rescue Plan Act funding.

Legislation was initially passed last year, but council members repealed the old ordinance and approved new authorization on Monday night.

The change also allows the Cleveland Building and Housing Department to authorize demolitions and bypass council approval for work when costs are under $100,000.

