2 teens shot on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two teenagers were shot on the city’s East side Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Lee Road and Harvard Avenue.

This is in the city’s Lee Harvard neighborhood.

The shooter was apparently in a car, but no other information has been released.

There is also no word on the conditions of the teenagers.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

