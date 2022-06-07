2 teens shot on Cleveland’s East Side
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two teenagers were shot on the city’s East side Tuesday afternoon.
It happened around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Lee Road and Harvard Avenue.
This is in the city’s Lee Harvard neighborhood.
The shooter was apparently in a car, but no other information has been released.
There is also no word on the conditions of the teenagers.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.