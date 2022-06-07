2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Akron man sentenced to life in prison for raping a young family member

Eddie Dukes Jr. (Source: Summit County Prosecutor)
Eddie Dukes Jr. (Source: Summit County Prosecutor)((Source: Summit County Prosecutor))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 63-year-old Akron man was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison after being convicted of raping a young family member.

A Summit County jury found Eddie Dukes Jr. guilty of two counts of rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition on June 3.

Dukes is eligible for parole after he served 25 years.

The assault happened in June of 2021 while the victim was at a relative’s home.

Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said Avery, the Summit County Prosecutor’s facility dog, sat with the survivor as she testified at trial.

Avery
Avery((Source: Summit County Prosecutor))

Avery was also with the girl when she came to the prosecutor’s office.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
Ethan Liming
17-year-old beat to death at I Promise School; homicide investigation underway (911 call)
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel

Latest News

(Source: WOIO)
Trial underway for 1 of 2 men charged in double homicide inside My Friends Restaurant in Cleveland
(Source: MGN)
Driver surrenders to police for deadly hit skip accident on I-271 in Bedford Heights
Arraignment set for Westlake man charged in deadly drunk driving accident
19 News
81-year-old Cleveland man sentenced for trying to meet teenager for sex - clipped version