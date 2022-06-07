Akron man sentenced to life in prison for raping a young family member

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 63-year-old Akron man was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison after being convicted of raping a young family member.

A Summit County jury found Eddie Dukes Jr. guilty of two counts of rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition on June 3.

Dukes is eligible for parole after he served 25 years.

The assault happened in June of 2021 while the victim was at a relative’s home.

Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said Avery, the Summit County Prosecutor’s facility dog, sat with the survivor as she testified at trial.

Avery ((Source: Summit County Prosecutor))

Avery was also with the girl when she came to the prosecutor’s office.

