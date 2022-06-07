City leaders address rise in gun violence across Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials from Cleveland are scheduled to hold a press conference on Tuesday to address a “notable” spike in violent crimes across the city.

Remarks from Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb are expected at noon.

The mayor will be joined by Cleveland’s interim chief of police Wayne Drummond, safety director Karrie Howard, and EMS commissioner Nicole Carlton.

The city’s leaders called the press conference at Cleveland City Hall to discuss gun violence, safety, prevention, and intervention as a rise in crime continues.

