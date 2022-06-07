Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson met with ‘at least’ 66 different women, reports say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson met with at least 66 women in 17 months for massage therapy sessions leading to accusations of sexual misconduct, according to a report from Jenny Vrentas of the New York Times.

The 66 women Watson met between 2019 and 2021 include the 24 women filing lawsuits against the Browns QB for sexual misconduct, according to the report.

Watson also received help from the Houston Texans, his former team prior to the March 18 blockbuster trade that sent him to Cleveland, which included nondisclosure agreements from the team in making appointments for massage therapy sessions, according to the report.

The New York Times report comes one day after a 24th woman filed a civil lawsuit against the QB for sexual misconduct.

The cases of sexual misconduct faced two grand juries in Harris County, Texas, both deciding not to indict Watson of charges.

During his first media appearance as a Cleveland Brown, Watson denied all accusations

Deshaun Watson denies allegations

“I understand the circumstances are difficult, especially for the women fans of this community,” he said during his introductory conference. “I’m not naïve to that. I know these allegations are very, very serious. Like I mentioned before, I never assaulted any woman, I never disrespected any woman. I was raised by a single-parent mom, who has two aunties as her sisters. That’s who raised me. I was raised to be genuine and respect everything and everyone around me.”

Watson also met with NFL officials in May to discuss whether he breached the NFL’s code of conduct.

The NFL has yet to decide on any punishment on the QB’s actions.

19 News reached out to Rusty Hardin, Watson’s attorney for comment on the report from the New York Times.

