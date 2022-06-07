2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Guardians take down Texas in game 1 of doubleheader

The Guardians fastball logo, inspired by the helmets worn by the Guardians of Traffic on the Hope Memorial Bridge.(Source: Cleveland Guardians)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cal Quantrill fired 7 strong innings as the Cleveland Guardians defeated Texas 6-3 Tuesday in game 1 of a doubleheader at Progressive Field.

Quantrill allowed just 3 hits (2 of them homers) and struck out 3 to earn his 3rd win of the season.

Cleveland also stole a season-high 6 bases and improved to 25-25 on the season.

“I think it shows that when we play good baseball, we can win,” Guardians manager Terry Francona said. “Our guys know that.”

The Guardians stormed to an early lead with 4 runs in the 4th, highlighted by Owen Miller’s 2-run single. Josh Naylor and Oscar Gonzalez followed with back-to-back RBI doubles.

Emmanuel Clase pitched the 9th for his 10th save.

