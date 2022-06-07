Cleveland mayor says bill on less gun training for teachers ‘places everyone at risk’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mayor Justin Bibb said his administration is working with the Cleveland Metropolitan School District in a stance against the passage of House Bill 99.

The proposal would allow teachers to carry a gun in school with significantly less training required than before.

“The passage of HB 99 is an extremely dangerous approach to addressing school safety,” wrote in a statement released on Monday night.

I urge every school system in the City of Cleveland and every community across the region and state to continue bans against weapons in schools. Read my statement on House Bill 99. https://t.co/TEoKgVx2IH — Mayor Justin M. Bibb (@MayorBibb) June 6, 2022

Here are Cleveland Mayor Bibb’s full remarks:

“The safety of students, teachers and our community is my first priority. The passage of HB 99 is an extremely dangerous approach to addressing school safety. Allowing firearms into school safety zones is irresponsible and places everyone at risk. Our children deserve to learn in a safe environment, and we need to do everything in our power to keep weapons out of the classroom.

We will continue to work in partnership with the Cleveland Metropolitan School District’s Board of Education to ensure this is the case for CMSD students. I urge every school system in the city of Cleveland and every community across the region and state to continue bans against weapons in schools. The safety and well-being of our children depend on it.”

House Bill 99 is now being considered by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine for final approval.

