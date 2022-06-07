2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland mayor says bill on less gun training for teachers ‘places everyone at risk’

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mayor Justin Bibb said his administration is working with the Cleveland Metropolitan School District in a stance against the passage of House Bill 99.

The proposal would allow teachers to carry a gun in school with significantly less training required than before.

“The passage of HB 99 is an extremely dangerous approach to addressing school safety,” wrote in a statement released on Monday night.

Here are Cleveland Mayor Bibb’s full remarks:

“The safety of students, teachers and our community is my first priority. The passage of HB 99 is an extremely dangerous approach to addressing school safety. Allowing firearms into school safety zones is irresponsible and places everyone at risk. Our children deserve to learn in a safe environment, and we need to do everything in our power to keep weapons out of the classroom.

We will continue to work in partnership with the Cleveland Metropolitan School District’s Board of Education to ensure this is the case for CMSD students. I urge every school system in the city of Cleveland and every community across the region and state to continue bans against weapons in schools. The safety and well-being of our children depend on it.”

House Bill 99 is now being considered by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine for final approval.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
Ethan Liming
17-year-old beat to death at I Promise School; homicide investigation underway (911 call)
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel

Latest News

Passengers wait for the next train on the RTA Red Line at the West 25th Street station in Ohio...
Trading in keys for public transportation in Cleveland will save drivers gas money, but could come with delays
Commission to make Cleveland a better place for Black women to live to be discussed at city...
Commission to make Cleveland a better place for Black women to live to be discussed at city council meeting
Trading in keys for public transportation in Cleveland will save drivers gas money, but could...
Trading in keys for public transportation in Cleveland will save drivers gas money, but could come with delays
FirstEnergy Stadium: Cleveland City Council to discuss resolution calling for name change
FirstEnergy Stadium: Cleveland City Council to discuss resolution calling for name change