2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Driver surrenders to police for deadly hit skip accident on I-271 in Bedford Heights

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver wanted for a deadly hit and run accident on I-271 North Sunday evening turned himself into police Monday.

Delvon Louis Marlik Hamilton, 23, is charged with not stopping after an accident and vehicular homicide.

Bedford Heights police said they received numerous calls about a man walking on the highway just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to police, the man was struck several minutes later,.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity is not being released at this time and police also do not know why he was walking on the highway.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bedford Heights police at 440-439-1234.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
Ethan Liming
17-year-old beat to death at I Promise School; homicide investigation underway (911 call)
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel

Latest News

Eddie Dukes Jr. (Source: Summit County Prosecutor)
Akron man sentenced to life in prison for raping a young family member
(Source: WOIO)
Trial underway for 1 of 2 men charged in double homicide inside My Friends Restaurant in Cleveland
Arraignment set for Westlake man charged in deadly drunk driving accident
19 News
81-year-old Cleveland man sentenced for trying to meet teenager for sex - clipped version