Driver surrenders to police for deadly hit skip accident on I-271 in Bedford Heights

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver wanted for a deadly hit and run accident on I-271 North Sunday evening turned himself into police Monday.

Delvon Louis Marlik Hamilton, 23, is charged with not stopping after an accident and vehicular homicide.

Bedford Heights police said they received numerous calls about a man walking on the highway just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to police, the man was struck several minutes later,.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity is not being released at this time and police also do not know why he was walking on the highway.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bedford Heights police at 440-439-1234.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.