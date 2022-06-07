Family of Akron teen beaten to death near I Promise hopes possible witness comes forward

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of 17-year-old Ethan Liming, who was beaten to death by three men outside of I Promise School in Akron, hopes someone comes forward with information on the killers.

“We’re praying people will have the courage to say something because the men who murdered my son were playing basketball at the LeBron James I Promise school that night so people know,” Bill Liming, Ethan’s father, said.

Investigators said shortly after Ethan Liming and his friends pulled into the school parking lot, they got involved in a fight with three men playing basketball there.

Police have not said what might have triggered the fight.

Even after Ethan Liming was beaten unconscious, his parents said the three men continued to beat him until he was dead.

His friends tried to get help to save his life, but it was too late.

Ethan Liming’s stepmom, Cyndi Liming, said there allegedly was a female witness with the killers at the time of the beating.

“Our nightmare will never end, our family will never be whole, this student body will never be whole again, and she holds the key to part of this,” Cyndi Liming said.

His family prays no one else has to experience this pain. They’ll do whatever it takes to find him justice.

“We will do the very best to put an end to this and just that we love him and he didn’t deserve this,” Cyndi Liming said. “He didn’t do anything wrong.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron Police at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

You can also call Summit County CrimeStoppers at 330-434-COPS.

