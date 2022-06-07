2 Strong 4 Bullies
Former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s great-grandson wanted for murder

Cleveland Police file photo(Cleveland Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 7:56 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Municipal Court records confirmed a homicide warrant was issued on June 7 for former Mayor Frank Jackson’s great-grandson, 20-year-old Donald Jackson-Gates.

Jackson-Gates is accused of fatally shooting 20-year-old Chris’Shon Jaquez Coleman in the 2390 block of East 40th Street around 3:15 a.m. on May 14, records stated.

Police said officers were initially called to the 4310 block of Quincy Avenue for shots fired and found a large crowd of people when they arrived on scene.

Coleman was found on the front step of the East 40th Street complex where EMS pronounced him dead, according to police.

[ Person killed in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood, CMHA says ]

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said Coleman suffered gunshot wounds to his trunk and extremities with visceral, vascular, skeletal, and soft tissue injuries.

In a previous podcast episode of Dark Side of the Land, 19 News discussed Donald Jackson-Gates’ place in the mayor’s family.

[ Dark Side of the Land: The mayor and the murder ]

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

