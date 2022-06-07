Former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s great-grandson wanted for murder

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Municipal Court records confirmed a homicide warrant was issued on June 7 for former Mayor Frank Jackson’s great-grandson, 20-year-old Donald Jackson-Gates.

Jackson-Gates is accused of fatally shooting 20-year-old Chris’Shon Jaquez Coleman in the 2390 block of East 40th Street around 3:15 a.m. on May 14, records stated.

Police said officers were initially called to the 4310 block of Quincy Avenue for shots fired and found a large crowd of people when they arrived on scene.

Coleman was found on the front step of the East 40th Street complex where EMS pronounced him dead, according to police.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said Coleman suffered gunshot wounds to his trunk and extremities with visceral, vascular, skeletal, and soft tissue injuries.

In a previous podcast episode of Dark Side of the Land, 19 News discussed Donald Jackson-Gates’ place in the mayor’s family.

