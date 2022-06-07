LeBron James Family Foundation to open I Promise health care center

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The LeBron James Family Foundation is continuing to make a lasting impact on Akron communities.

The organization announced on Tuesday plans to operate a health and wellness center with medical, optometry, mental, and dental services available.

The I Promise HealthQuarters at 533 West Market Street will offer primary services to families throughout Akron.

“As we continue to listen and respond to what our families need, our work continues to expand in ways we never dreamed of,” said Michele Campbell, executive director of the LeBron James Family Foundation. “Access to affordable health care has always been a critical need for our families, and further heightened by the pandemic, so we began rallying our community to bring the experts together under one trusted roof.”

On-site pharmacy and lab services will also be offered.

The HealthQuarters is located within walking distance to the I Promise School and is scheduled to open in 2023.

